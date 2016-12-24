Police Officer Who Shot UPND Cadre Now Sues For Assault

LUSAKA police assistant commissioner Bothwell Namuswa who a week ago shot UPND cadre Peter Masani in the bottom at the Lusaka High Court has sued another opposition party cadre for alleged assault.

There has been mounting pressure on the police command to take disciplinary action against Namuswa for shooting an unarmed citizen during the fracas at the High Court when UPND cadres went to offer solidarity to their leaders Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, which led to the arrest of several UPND cadres.

But in a turn of events, Namuswa now has sued Maurice Mulenga, 32, a bricklayer of Garden House, who is in the first count charged with malicious damage to property while count two is assault contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Mulenga on December 15 damaged a Toyota Corolla registration number GRZ 268CJ, the property of the government.

In count two, Mulenga is alleged to have assaulted Namuswa, a police officer in the execution of his duties.

Mulenga is expected to take plea before Lusaka magistrate Greenwell Malumani on December 30.