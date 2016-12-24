KCM Contract Workers Protest Over Non-Payment

KONKOLA Copper Mines contract miners yesterday downed tools and staged a protest in Chingola in view of mines minister Christopher Yaluma’s visit to the town.

Meanwhile, Yaluma has vowed before Chingola residents that he will not leave the town until Konkola Copper Mines pays suppliers and contractors that are owed millions of dollars.

And Yaluma says KCM must leave if they are no longer interested in running the mines and the government will immediately enter into negotiations with someone else to take over.

He has also apologised to Chingola residents on behalf of the PF government over the pain KCM has caused in their lives through pollution of water bodies, rampant job losses, the closure of Nchanga Underground Mine and the failure to pay contractors and suppliers that employ hundreds of people.

The miners blocked Nchanga South’s first street that leads to KCM general offices’ main entrance.

They were chanting slogans denouncing KCM management and the government.

Riot police moved in and removed the logs and tyres from the blocked road as motorists were forced to use alternative routes.

“We want to know why it has taken government so long to move in and save us from this suffering at the hands of KCM. We have been crying for many years and telling them that this company is taking us nowhere, they never listened. Now the waters are in our necks, that’s when we have seen a ministerial vehicle with a flag entering the mine! We are told it’s the mines minister and the labour minister will be here as well. We want to tell them that they have failed us. It’s now over four months, we have never seen salaries because this KCM is not paying our companies where we work,” a contractor worker, Jonathan Chilekwa, said on behalf of other protesting miners.

Chilekwa said the government was expected to take serious action against KCM for causing misery in many families that had been hit by poverty.

“We have children to feed, we have rentals to pay but these investors running the mines don’t care at all. If they are making losses as they claim, why have they stayed? Let them leave and other serious investors that will even open Nchanga Underground Mine that has been closed by KCM can take over. We have suffered under KCM please,” said Chilekwa.

Many contractors at KCM recently downed tools, paralysing major operations due to the company’s failure to pay them.

Reliable sources disclosed that KCM owes suppliers and contractors about US$250 million.

By press time, Yaluma was reportedly in a meeting with KCM management, the mayor of Chingola and other senior officials as the miners were waiting to be addressed.

And residents of Chingola and Chlilabombwe have demanded that KCM leaves because it had caused more harm than good since it took over the mines more than 16 years now.

Chingola and Chililabombwe residents have generally been going through hardships following the closure of many small and major companies that used to do business with KCM.

“Our people are going through hardships because of KCM…people are suffering. I want to tell you today that I will not leave Chingola until KCM pays the suppliers and contractors. If it means it will take the whole Christmas holiday, I will stay. I will only leave when everyone is paid,” Yaluma said amid applause from selected members of the community that attended a meeting at Protea Hotel.

He said KCM might as well leave the mines if it was no longer interested in running them and the government would immediately enter into negotiations for someone else to take over.

“As government, we will make sure we collect all the monies KCM owes the people and if KCM does not want to honour its obligations, the mine will be leased and I can tell you that within hours, negotiations on who can take over will start,” Yaluma said.

“KCM has money to pay all the invoices on time and I wonder why they don’t want to pay contractors and suppliers for more than eight months now.”

He said he was disheartened that Chingola, which was once the cleanest town in Zambia, had dilapidated roads and the standards had deteriorated.

“On corporate social responsibility, projects such as roads in town or even those that lead to the mine’s general offices can be done by KCM. They are operating here and they should not always wait for government,” Yaluma said.

And Yaluma, on behalf of the government, apologised to Chingola residents over the pain suffered due to KCM’s negligence.

“I would like to apologise to the miners, the people of Chingola for this pain KCM has caused. KCM must be held accountable for many things ranging from honouring its obligations to not being a responsible investor. They have kept on polluting water bodies and this is unacceptable,” said Yaluma.

And Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president Augustine Mubanga said it was clear that KCM had failed to run the mines.

“Due to KCM failure to run the mining firm, businesses in Chingola are at risk and the economy of Chingola has hit rock bottom. Chingola is now like a ghost town. Most contractors have had their businesses in the mine terminated. We can’t survive like this,” said Mubanga.