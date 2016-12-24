Daka Goes To Europe

Chipolopolo teenage striker Patson Daka may have just got himself a Christmas present with a big money move to Austria starring for Division One outfit FC Liefering.

The Kafue Celtic product on loan to Power Dynamos was named the Young Player of the Year in the Zambian Super League for the second time.

He was part of the all conquering Cosafa Under-20 team that lifted the trophy for a record 11th time.

Daka has turned a corner in the 2016 season, duly exercising the demons of 2015 that saw him take some flak when some critics took issue with his being given a starting berth in senior Chipolopolo colours.