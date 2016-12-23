Mwila: There Will Be No Elections In PF

PF national publicity secretary Frank Bwalya says there will be no elections in PF.

Bwalya, who was speaking on behalf of secretary general Davis Mwila, said those that called for elections in the party were mistaken because the mandate of those in office was up to 2019.�

Kelvin Bwalya Fube last week said the PF needed elections from top to bottom because the mandate of the current central committee had expired.

Following his statement, the party, through chairperson for elections Jean Kapata, dropped KBF from his position as deputy chairperson for elections.

KBF has however said he would not change his position that the PF needs elections from top to bottom and that his view was supported by Kapata.

Speaking after a closed-door meeting with Eastern Province PF executive committee on Tuesday, Bwalya said there would be no elections in the ruling party.

�“Those calling for elections from the top to the bottom are wrong and mistaken because the mandate for those in office is three years up� to 2019, unless the Central Committee decides to have elections but they always do things within PF constitution,” Bwalya said.�

He said the party was aware of those that called for elections for Eastern Province because they did not like Lubusha, the current chairperson.

Bwalya said the PF leadership would not pretend that there were no members agitating for elections.

He, however, said there would be no cracks in PF following the decision not to hold elections as the party would not listen to minority wishes.

Bwalya said every organisation had people who were aggrieved.

He said there were no serious reasons to remove Lubusha from his position because he was a hard working leader.�

Bwalya said it was true that there had been some complaints from Eastern Province but it was just politics.�

The PF faction advocating for elections as the only solution to the leadership wrangles in Eastern Province fought with Lubusha’s group when Mwila arrived at Eastern Comfort Lodge for a meeting.