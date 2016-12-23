Lusaka Mealie Meal Prices Rise By K5 In a Month

RETAIL prices of mealie-meal in Lusaka have jumped by an average K5.00 in some outlets in the last one month.

The traders have since warned that the trend would continue in 2017.

Following an increase in fuel prices in October which led to an increased cost of doing business, the price of mealie-meal has steadily been on the rise.

A check at Lusaka’s major retail outlets revealed that prices of the essential commodity had jumped by an average K5 for a 25Kg bag of breakfast.

A 25Kg breakfast bag of Simba No. 1 was found selling at K93 at Carib Meat & Meat Products in Northmead while National Milling’s brand in Shoprite has skyrocketed to K96.49.

The Superior Milling brand has also recorded significant price increases, with a 25Kg breakfast bag pegged at K89.50 in Spar Arcades, while the same brand was found selling for around K91 in Shoprite.

In Kabwata market, the Pembe brand was found selling at K95 for a 25Kg breakfast bag respectively, up from K90.

Although prices of the commodity for a 25Kg bag of Star in Chelstone Market remained stagnant at K90 since March, prices of Simba’s No. 1 brand had jumped to K95 per 25Kg bag, up from K90 recorded in just one week of trading. ��

Traders talked to revealed that prices had substantially increased at the depots, negatively impacting order numbers. ��

“Last week, order price per bag was K79.50 so they [at the depots] have increased [by] K5.50. Now, they are ordering at K85. So, instead of ordering 20 bags, I will order maybe 15 or 10. They have gone down and that is the challenge that we face,” Felix Kaonga said in an interview. ��

He explained that the higher prices charged on the commodity had also hurt their profitability. ��

“These increases in mealie-meal prices have caused customers to shun us; they have stopped buying from us. Sales have gone down, plus the competition, it is burning us,” said Kaonga.

��“This festive season we were planning to reduce prices but now as it stands, we can’t do that because the loss will be worse.” ��

According to the recent Central Statistical Office (CSO) data, mealie-meal prices have sharply increased during the second half of 2016, particularly in the final quarter of the year, with prices now averaging K92.95 for a 25Kg breakfast bag, while roller meal is around K75.38, up from K79.63 and K63.06 respectively, this time last year.