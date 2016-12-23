Kalaba Makes Top 3 For CAF Player Of the Year Based In Africa

Chipolopolo captain Rainford Kalaba has made the cut for the final three in the race to be crowned Africa’s finest talent based in Africa. CAF released the final list on thursday.

The TP Mazembe man had a fantastic season with hia club propelling them to Confederations cup glory in the process winning the Golden boot with 8 goals.

He faces stiff competition from Mamelodi Sundowns team mates Kharma Billiat and Dennis Onyango. The Sundowns men were both influential in the Brazilians CAF Champions triumph.

Kharma Billiat also helped the Warriors of Zimbabwe qualify to the 2017 AFCON, their first time since spot. Dennis Onyango also played a vital role in the Ugandan cranes qualification to AFCON after a 38 year absence.

The winner will be announced on thursday, 5th January at GLO-CAF Awards gala in Abuja, Nigeria.

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)