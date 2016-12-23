Cancer Hospital Attends To 15, 000 Cases Since Inception

The Cancer Diseases Hospital (CDH) has since inception attended to over 15, 000 cases of cancer from across the country.

CDH Senior Medical Superintendent Dr, Susan Msadabwe says most of these cases are cervical cancer related.

And Dr. Msadabwe says the Hospital is now able to admit patients and comprehensively manage their illnesses following the opening of the in-patient facility this year.

Speaking when NAPSA donated assorted items to the hospital which include stoves,fridges and toys for the children, Dr. Msadabwe says the hospital is still facing challenges such as equipment breakdown as most of the machines are almost reaching their recommended useful lifespan.

She adds that the cost of maintenance for the equipment has also become high.

Dr. Msadabwe has since commended the National Pension Scheme Authority for the donation.

And NAPSA Director General Yollard Kachinda says the authority has donated assorted goods worth 200, 000 kwacha as part of its social corporate responsibility.

Mr. Kachinda says the items include4 stoves, 12 refrigerators’ and other assorted items which will be delivered to the hospital’s Pediatric ward.

Meanwhile Joyce Muyunda a cancer patient has thanked NAPSA for the donation and called on other stakeholders to emulate the gesture.