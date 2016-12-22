Signs Of A Cheating Wife

By Emmanuel Mukula

When you notice that something about your wife’s recent behavior seems “off” and your instincts are telling you that there might be another man in her life, chances are that your suspicions are correct .Let us face, wives now cheat just as much as their husbands do. In this article, I want us to look at a few common red flags that could be indicative of a cheating wife.

If she tells you she is going somewhere and you suspect she is heading out to meet another someone she should not, offer to go with her. If she “changes her mind” and decides not to go, it could be a sign that she was trying to get out alone to go spend time with someone else.

When she all of a sudden starts spending more time at work and she was never much of a workaholic before, it could indicate that she’s spending those extra hours outside of the office after .If a trip to the bank, grocery store, or hair salon takes twice as long as it used to, she might be doing something other than what she claims to be doing.

Another sign could be her suddenly distancing herself from you or becomes inexplicably more affectionate toward you, then there is a problem. A cheating wife can also pay more attention to you and go an extra mile as far as sex is concerned to ease her guilty conscience and as a way of alleviating the shame she has for cheating on you.

If your wife suddenly spends more time talking or texting, though, or if she hangs up as soon as you enter the room or puts a password on her phone and does the R and D (Read and delete) with her texts, she’s talking and possibly meeting with someone new in her life whom she does not want you to know about.

You have reasons to get concerned when your wife suddenly acts as though nothing you do is right in her eyes, the you have faithfulness problems in your relationship. Evasive behavior is also a bad sign and as the general rule says, if your wife suddenly begins sharing fewer details about her day and her thoughts, she might be hiding something or getting the emotional support she needs from another man that will soon offer a shoulder before she jumps into bed with him.

The longer a couple stays married, the more both spouses tend to let themselves go. If your wife suddenly dyes her hair and does some nails she never does and polishes herself up and starts to smell extra good, she might be trying to make herself look good for someone new. Women mostly try to look their bests at the start of a new relationship, so if your wife is suddenly making more effort in terms of her appearance, then there might be a new forbidden relationship in her life.

Note, that your wife could by some chance be doing this for your benefit. If she senses a lack of chemistry between the two of you and wants to remedy the problem, she might try to make herself seem more appealing to you but, some do it for reasons of cheating.

What is she bringing home in her shopping bags? If she buys new clothes in excess, she might be trying to show them off to someone especially if those clothes are revealing or if she buys more lingerie. She is buying sexy lingerie but not wearing them in your bedroom, or if she is buying attractive clothes but never wearing them in front of you then she did not buy them for you.

Lastly, let me say that I may just have described the character of your wife. Well, I am not saying she is cheating but, there is a good chance that she is .Take your time and observe this behavior before you judge her wrongly.

