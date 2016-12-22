Opinion: Joyce Nonde Is A Disgraced Ex-Unionist; Must Resign!

Labour Minister Joyce Nonde finds herself on top of something of a shame list by the public. Nonde, a long time unionist and hard-nosed negotiator for workers in her days under the Federation of Free Trade Unions where she got the licence to be recognized even by politicians, has shockingly picked up a cause for an alleged abusive employer – the Horse Shoe Restaurant.

The Labour Minister has incensed members of the public stirring a social media storm for her remarks backing the restaurateurs over the racially abused workers. Nonde gave the owners of the Horse Shoe the all clear shockingly calling for the arrest of a member of the public identified as Mika Mwambazi who blew the whistle on the owners of the plush restaurant sitting on the fringes of the Lusaka Showgrounds.

The general consensus is that Nonde may have been under a spell or maybe the Horse Shoe calculated hospitality may have overwhelmed her. How else does anyone explain that the once fearsome trade unionist came out singing praises for the abusive restaurateurs?

Apparently she left the stream of journalists that went to cover her well publicized stunt reeling with disbelief as she mouthed praises for the Horse Shoe. Even the owners may not have believed their luck as she trumpeted for them. So out of order was she that she prohibited journalists from talking to anyone apart from herself. Nonde appealed to the journalist to trust her judgment and her sentiments confirmed exactly why no one should trust her judgment on the matter.

Would it not shock anyone when one finds a police officer singing praises for a criminal? Or a judge singing praises for an accused person or a convicted criminal if by any stretch one pushes the analogy a little too far?

So much for protecting whistle blowers that a government minister can call for the arrest of Mika a public person for alerting the very government that should protect her to an alleged racist culture at the Horse Shoe and thankfully the public have picked it up with a social media campaign dubbed, “I stand with Mika”.

Rather than crucify Mika, Nonde should take a serious introspection on herself and find the person in her that the public has always known. Otherwise we too stand with Mika! We therefore call on President Edgar Lungu to review the performance of Nonde.

As a lawyer, President Lungu should know that the labour laws in our country favour employers much more than they would to employees. And to have a disgraced minister like Nonde siding with the powerful at the expense of protecting poorly remunerated workers whose bonus is abusive language from those Greek crooks is a clear case of failure.

President Lungu must help Nonde rediscover her former self by re-assigning her to a role that will ensure she speaks for the workers not some fools masquerading as investors. We are embarrassed that Nonde is a Minister of Labour, may be its a different kind of labour we are talking about. She is certainly in a wrong place and must save her face by resigning. If not she must be fired!