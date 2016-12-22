Iam Much Better, Injured Mbesuma

SENIOR Chipolopolo striker Collins Mbesuma has urged Zambians to support the Under-20 national team as they are the future of the country’s football.

And Mbesuma says he is feeling “much better now” but will be out of action for four weeks at his Highlands Park FC club nursing a knee injury.

The junior Chipolopolo won the regional competition last week in scintillating fashion winning all games and scoring 14 goals, conceding only three including the goals in the final in which they beat the hosts South Africa last Friday.

In an interview after he visited the junior Chipolopolo and watching them reach the final of the COSAFA junior tournament in South Africa last week, Mbesuma said the young lads needed the support of every Zambian going forward.

“Of course I just went to congratulate them for reaching the final and wished them the best of luck. Let’s give them support, they are the future,” Mbesuma said.

He revealed that he had a knee problem resulting from a crude tackle he suffered on national duty against Cameroon in a World Cup qualifier match in October that led to his substitution in that particular match.

The burly striker has missed his club’s last two league games with medics giving him a four-week recuperation period before returning to action.

“Yes I am injured, remember in Cameroon, I got my knee (injury) from there but I am much better now, I have been given four weeks. My last game was the [Orlando] Pirates games, I have not played the last two games,” said Mbesuma.