George Mpombo’s Son May Face Death Penalty For Murder

The Ndola High Court has found former defence Minister George Mpombo’s son guilty of murder and aggravated robbery.

Ndola judge in charge Emelia Sunkutu found George Mpombo junior guilty of murdering his 17 year old girlfriend Ruth Phiri who he shot and later beheaded.

Judge Sunkuntu also found the juvenile guilty of attempting to rob Lewis Mpundu of his property by actual use of violence using a pistol.

She describes the juvenile’s action to murder Ruth as horrible, and hopes that no similar crime will be committed by a juvenile.

However, judge Sunkutu says she cannot mete out punishment without the report from the social welfare department.

A report is expected to be submitted to the court by the 27th of December 2016.

Crime of murder attracts death penalty in Zambia.