‘There Is No Racism At Horse Shoe Restaurant In Lusaka,’ Minister Orders The Arrest Of Mika Mwambazi

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has cleared Horse Shoe Restaurant management in Lusaka over allegations of racial abuse.
Labour Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko who visited the restaurant this morning where she held separate meetings with workers and management says her ministry’s investigations into allegations of racial abuse by management at the restaurant have proved to be untrue.
Ms Simukoko says the workers talked to by officers from her ministry refuted claims that management has been racially abusing them.
She states that the workers only raised normal challenges that workers face such as transport and over time allowances among other challenges.
Ms Simukoko reaffirmed Government’s commitment to protecting workers from exploitation.
Meanwhile, Ms Simukoko has called on the Police to arrest the people behind the reports that the owner of Horse Shoe Restaurant has been abusing workers and black customers.
She says this is tantamount to alarming the nation as racism is a bad thing not only at a work place but also at national level.
In November Mwambazi reportedly attempted to make a reservation for her birthday gig at the Horse Shoe in Lusaka’s Rhodespark area.
But she was allegedly met with a horrific scene in which a black Zambian employee was being hurled with insults and racist comments by the place’s owners who are believed to be of Greek origin.
Mwambazi, disgusted by the ordeal later took them on but was instead called “a foolish black woman” by Nikki Ioannou believed to be part of the proprietors.
She was also told to “shut the f***** up” as she tried to defend the miserable and tormented Zambian worker who referred to at some point as a “good for nothing dog”
what do you expect from this foo.lish minister, she has been bribed
I am so so disappointed with this minister. I actually thought she was a smart and clever woman but she is just an idiot.She finds it good to protect a stupid foreigner caught in the act of racial abuse at some stupid restaurant and chooses to hang her own kind..all for what? discounts and credits whenever she takes her family for meals to the same eating place I suppose..shame on her
Madam Minister, this foolishness of the highest degree. Why call for arrest of whistle blower?
kutinaponona umusungu, anchita racially abuse muchalo chandi? I have experienced racial abuse far too much kubulaya to ever tolerate muchalo chandi
wrong judgement
As a Minister lost the responsibilty or the role she is supposed to play as a minister. No one in the country will be the whistle brower in the country. This could be after hearing the on radio, social media people with money its easy to buy the remaining workers to shake the person outside employment.