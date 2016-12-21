‘There Is No Racism At Horse Shoe Restaurant In Lusaka,’ Minister Orders The Arrest Of Mika Mwambazi

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has cleared Horse Shoe Restaurant management in Lusaka over allegations of racial abuse.

Labour Minister Joyce Nonde Simukoko who visited the restaurant this morning where she held separate meetings with workers and management says her ministry’s investigations into allegations of racial abuse by management at the restaurant have proved to be untrue.

Ms Simukoko says the workers talked to by officers from her ministry refuted claims that management has been racially abusing them.

She states that the workers only raised normal challenges that workers face such as transport and over time allowances among other challenges.

Ms Simukoko reaffirmed Government’s commitment to protecting workers from exploitation.

Meanwhile, Ms Simukoko has called on the Police to arrest the people behind the reports that the owner of Horse Shoe Restaurant has been abusing workers and black customers.

She says this is tantamount to alarming the nation as racism is a bad thing not only at a work place but also at national level.

In November Mwambazi reportedly attempted to make a reservation for her birthday gig at the Horse Shoe in Lusaka’s Rhodespark area.

But she was allegedly met with a horrific scene in which a black Zambian employee was being hurled with insults and racist comments by the place’s owners who are believed to be of Greek origin.

Mwambazi, disgusted by the ordeal later took them on but was instead called “a foolish black woman” by Nikki Ioannou believed to be part of the proprietors.

She was also told to “shut the f***** up” as she tried to defend the miserable and tormented Zambian worker who referred to at some point as a “good for nothing dog”