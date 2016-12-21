Suspend Namuswa For Shooting UPND Cadre, Demands Mulongoti

MIKE Mulongoti has called on the police command to immediately suspend assistant commissioner Bothwell Namuswa for shooting a defenceless UPND cadre to pave way for investigations.

Mulongoti, president of the People’s Party, said it was unfortunate that Namuswa, a senior police officer, could disregard the rules of engagement and shoot at defenseless citizens.

He said the police command should take charge and allow the law to take its course on Namuswa.

“Nobody is above the law. The Police are allowed to use force but it must be minimum force. When you use live bullets, that is maximum force because the whole idea is to make the people or the person you are confronting unable to fight by being disabled,” Mulongoti said.

“The police are intended not to kill but simply retrain but when you use maximum force like that, it becomes dangerous. I don’t think a man who is not armed can take your life. You are the one, as a police officer, who is armed and can take the life of that somebody. It was unfortunate that such a thing happened. We do however hope that the law can take its course.”

He said Namuswa should not be left to walk scot free.

“The law should take its course, the normal procedure is that he (Namuswa) is suspended to pave way for investigation. First thing, there much be an investigation and that will guide on what to do next, whether to prosecute or not,” Mulongoti said.

“He must also be been given an opportunity to be heard as well. Mind you, the law doesn’t discriminate whether you are a policeman or private person. To shoot a person, the first thing is that you are suspect because you have committed a crime.”

He challenged the police command to do the right thing and not allow citizens to insinuate that the police were a danger to society.

“Until you can prove yourself innocent, you remain a suspect. We want the police command to take charge and make sure they are seen to do what’s right,” demanded Mulongoti.

“Mind you, if they don’t handle the matter correctly, what do you think will be going through the mind of the public? That now police have become a danger. The police must serve the interests of all of us so they must not make us fear to see them.”