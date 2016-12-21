Sad: Mob Leaves Woman With No Clothes Because She Committed Adultery With These 2 Men

The woman in the photo above allegedly committed adulterly with the two men around her. The mob took down her clothers and left her with nothing, while they did not do the same to the men. Look at her husband in the photo below. The sad incident is believed to have occurred in Kenya. Exact dates remain unknown.
The adulterous men look smaller in body size than the owner of the woman. Anyway, kandolo ni kunyatsi
When you get married you should change your life style. Become responsible. What will your children think of you when they see these pictures in future??.
mmmh chaliba na bode,me too given the chance kuti nachifulamika,elonachisomeka! nomba mwati ekuti bwali bwambe bwabatatu atini? the husband looks very fit than those two fools,why would she cheat on him,eeeh you never know with these women..but seriously speaking chanjimya ubwamba
It is always the case. When a man flirts, there will be very little said about him. Let a woman flirt, the whole world will know. Even chickens and rats will know. It is in fact biblical. Remember when the woman was caught committing adultery and was taken to Jesus? The man was not taken to Jesus. He did not even ask where the man was or why he had not been taken to him.
tutu mwadi walipena,your comments always makes me .
Bufi
Hw can one commit adultery with her hubby?
Why only unearth the woman and not everyone envolved, let us be fair
Am sure the thugs were sent by the husband. We are busy condemning the woman who knows what the hubby does to make her stray maybe she was missing it too much she had to get 2 at once!