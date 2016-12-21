Nonde Is Wrong To Order Arrest Of a Citizen Over HorseShoe Racism Allegations – YALI

YOUNG African Leaders Initiative president Andrew Ntewewe says it is unacceptable for labour minister Joyce Nonde to direct police to arrest Lusaka resident Mika Mwambazi over her allegations of racism against HorseShoe restaurant management.

Nonde yesterday told journalists after meeting HorseShoe management that police should find and arrest Mwambazi for spreading falsehoods on alleged racism that HorseShoe management is said to be practising against employees.�

She said it was said that Mwambazi had wanted to see chaos caused against HorseShoe management because of her personal matters.

�”Racism reports are not true and the workers here are very shocked that someone is peddling such lies against this institution. The police must find the person who started peddling these lies, the police must do their job, let her bring her evidence,” said Simukoko.

“She (Mwambazi) has to be arrested, police know her, she is an alarmist.”�

But Ntewewe said Nonde, as minister, should have found other ways of resolving the problem created by social media reports against the HorseShoe than resorting to threatening a citizen.

“It is sad that the minister can rush to issue such orders without paying a listening ear to the concerns being raised. Instead of paying attention to what the lady was saying, she gives orders to the police to arrest her,” said Ntewewe. “It is sad that the minister thinks she has powers and authority to order the police to arrest Zambians. That is completely unacceptable and it is out of her jurisdiction.”

�Meanwhile, acting labour commissioner Kadija Sakala stopped journalists that went to cover the minister’s briefing from interviewing or speaking to any of the workers, who were led outside the restaurant and asked to remain there.

�”No one will talk to the employees, no talking to the employees, this matter has been in public domain for a long time and we want to put an end to this chapter. So we shall restrict everything to the minister’s statement,” said Sakala.

However, some workers complained that their managers usually called them “rotten tomatoes”, “African monkeys” and “many other bad names”.�

Another worker narrated how police officers that were sent to investigate a posting by Mwambazi’s racist experience were deceived by the managers, who instead surrendered a wrong person for questioning.�

“On the issue of the one who was insulted on the day that Mika Mwambazi came to book for her birthday, there is a guy by the name of Noah, who was being insulted by one of the managers. After the incident, as you may know Mika posted something (on social media) which went viral. Then some policemen came, they wanted to talk to Noah, but the managers opted to show them someone else, deliberately, instead of Noah. They showed them the garden boy but after talking to him, they realised it was not him that had been insulted,” said the worker. “So the police came back and demanded for Noah. When Noah reported for work, the managers summoned him. We don’t know what happened to him but when he came out of their office, he told the officers that no one insulted him. We were shocked because Noah almost cried after the manager insulted him and to see him change his story, that really shocked us.”

�And another employee said she witnessed a female manager splash a cocktail drink into the face of a female worker, who prepared it for a customer.�

Others said a hostile atmosphere was forcing employees to leave.�

When reached for a comment, an unidentified female manager answered: “Good morning, how are you? No manager is available, unfortunately, thank you.”