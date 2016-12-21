NKandu Luo Loses Seat As Court Dismisses Application For Stay

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application for the stay which Professor Nkandu Luo was seeking to maintain her status as Munali Member of Parliament following the nullification of her election.
High court Judge Edward Musona has dismissed an application for the stay while discharging an ex-parte stay granted to the professor.
Professor Luo had her seat nullified due to electoral malpractice.
Life should fair for everyone why do some people want to serve as MPs for almost 30years. Mmd 20 years, of almost 6years. Its cri final to cheat. Thanks to courts.
Which court has nullified her seat in the first place?? The High Court or the Con Court??
As we are talking luo is in parliament and so I am failing to understand what kind of nullification is here. All l know is that the case is not with the high Court but the concourt.
Did she win that seat in the first place or did she like all of them impose herself on the Munali people with the help of the disgraced Chulu?