NKandu Luo Loses Seat As Court Dismisses Application For Stay

By on 5 Comments

The Lusaka High Court has dismissed an application for the stay which Professor Nkandu Luo was seeking to maintain her status as Munali Member of Parliament following the nullification of her election.
High court Judge Edward Musona has dismissed an application for the stay while discharging an ex-parte stay granted to the professor.
Professor Luo had her seat nullified due to electoral malpractice.

NKandu Luo Loses Seat As Court Dismisses Application For Stay added by on
View all posts by Reporter →

5 Responses to "NKandu Luo Loses Seat As Court Dismisses Application For Stay"

  1. mwisa bosco   December 21, 2016 at 10:58 am

    Life should fair for everyone why do some people want to serve as MPs for almost 30years. Mmd 20 years, of almost 6years. Its cri final to cheat. Thanks to courts.

    Reply
  2. tutu   December 21, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    Nkandu luo is just too ugly of a woman for me to ever take her seriously

    Reply
  3. Isaac   December 21, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    Which court has nullified her seat in the first place?? The High Court or the Con Court??

    Reply
  4. Man G   December 21, 2016 at 5:50 pm

    As we are talking luo is in parliament and so I am failing to understand what kind of nullification is here. All l know is that the case is not with the high Court but the concourt.

    Reply
  5. Chilankalipa   December 22, 2016 at 5:27 pm

    Did she win that seat in the first place or did she like all of them impose herself on the Munali people with the help of the disgraced Chulu?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.