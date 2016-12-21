Kamanga Honours Sikazwe

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has honoured FIFA referee Jan Sikazwe with the meritorious award.

This is in recognition of the Kapiri Mposhi educationalist’s superb handling of the FIFA Club World Cup final that saw Real Madrid beat Kashima Antlers 4-2 after extra-time with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo netting a hat-trick.

While there are arguments that Sikazwe should have sent off Sergio Ramos at the death after a clumsy challenge, it was not lost on the FAZ president that the handling of the match had put Zambia on the map.

“We want to inculcate a culture of excellence in performance. Mr Jan Sikazwe’s performance coming at the close of the year something special. We are closing the year on a high especially as you might be aware our Under-20 national team was also crowned COSAFA Champions recently,” Kamanga said at the MTN/FAZ awards at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka last night.

And Sikazwe described his achievement as a “dream come true.”

“It’s something special in my life. I don’t support any team whether Europe or anywhere because it has been my dream to handle such matches,” he said.

And Sikazwe says his next target is to officiate at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.