General Kanene Still On The Run

Police in Lusaka have failed to apprehend Zambian Musician Clifford Dimba commonly known as General Kanene who has been at large since he was dragged to court for beating up his wife.

When the matter came up for return of bench warrant before Lusaka Magistrate Faidess Hamaundu, the state told the court that Kanene’s arrest has not been executed hence asking the court that the warrant should still remain in force.

It is alleged that Dimba on June 18, 2016 assaulted his third wife Sharoon Ngandula following a dispute, leaving her with a fractured arm.