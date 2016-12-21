General Kanene Still On The Run

Police in Lusaka have failed to apprehend Zambian Musician Clifford Dimba commonly known as General Kanene who has been at large since he was dragged to court for beating up his wife.
When the matter came up for return of bench warrant before Lusaka Magistrate Faidess Hamaundu, the state told the court that Kanene’s arrest has not been executed hence asking the court that the warrant should still remain in force.
It is alleged that Dimba on June 18, 2016 assaulted his third wife Sharoon Ngandula following a dispute, leaving her with a fractured arm.
Police in Lusaka have failed to apprehend Zambian Musician Clifford Dimba commonly known as General Kanene who has been at large since he was dragged to court for beating up his wife.
ECL’s Ambassador
You can’t run away from yourself. Humble yourself, swallow your pride and present yourself at police station, period
Claim diplomatic immunity boss
Is this the idiot dating Tasila,the President’s daughter.Birds of the same feathers indeed flock together. Chawama mannerisms manifested.
this is Edgar’s well trusted gbv ambassador, and yes sir this is the guy dating tasila it’s official.. this idiot does not learn,he misses ukunyengwa pamputi muchifungo
Ba tutu, what do you understand by the term ‘official’?
Iyee, there is total lying on this blog. Tasila has no connection to Dimba as I know her personally.
@luapula it means exactly what I want it to mean,what is your point? just shut up and enjoy isabi lyapa Bangweulu.. yes she is dating kanene after breaking up with mbesuma recently
On the run to where?