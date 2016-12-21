Another Self Proclaimed Prophet Arises, Claims He Is The Only True Prophet Of God

The young self styled prophet who is now popularly known as the Genesis Prophet by his followers at Chrisma ministries international shocked Francis town residents in Botswana in August this year when he made a 55 year old blind man see again, the man claimed to have been blind for over 22 years .
Prophet Ian Genesis is the same flamboyant prophet who made a pregnant woman’s pregnancy grow physically from 1 month to 6 months at a prophetic ceremony held in chilenje last year ,
Sources within his church have told Tumfweko that the “Man of God ” will yet again visit Francis town in Botswana for another prophetic overnight service on the 30th of December, among other things people have been promised by this Prophet is miracle money as everyone who needs financial break through has been told to go with big bags in which the miracle money would be placed in .
These actions and claims have raised a lot of eyebrows and many have labeled him as a magician and not a man of God as he claims .
The Bible says “you shall know them by their fruits”. No matter how amazing the miracle maybe, or how accurate their prophesies are, if there are no fruits showing in their lives ignore them. Too much counterfeit things nowadays – CHARISMATIC/MAGICIANS/BUSINESSMEN etc etc. and some people cannot see and will never. Some of these things, its NOT Pentecostalism/Evangelicals. These Prophets are not even Born Again, and so are their followers “…How can a blind man lead another blind man…”. A true Man of God, though not perfect, impacts something of eternal value on his followers.
Only the fruit ps they will bear without magic shall be proof enough to justify the work of God. Let the truth and nothing else be revealed.
when it comes to miracles even the devil can do that,Jesus said this wicked generation is looking for a miracle but no miracle will be given except that of Jona who stayed three days in the fish.when Moses drooped his stick it turned into a snake,pharaohs magicians also did that,it was a miracle for a snake to speeck dulling Eva and Adam,not every miracle come from God Jesus said in the last days many will come in my name they will do wonders and shall deceive many.people of God the greatast miracle one can experience is salvation.am not saying his not a man of God all i say is lets be wise and test the spirit if it rely come from God
Wonderful mwelwa,only a Satanist can’t get that.
That’s true bro
when i was in grade 4, i called steal a k50(old currency) from mun jst to pay in order to watch a magician who could make money, drinks and make a person lay eggs. When i was young i could hear mu neighbourhood ati kuli abangulu who used to speak in tongues but when they come to senses they couldnt recall what they were saying. NOMBA BUSHE ABA BONSE BAYA KWISA?