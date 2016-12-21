Another Self Proclaimed Prophet Arises, Claims He Is The Only True Prophet Of God

The young self styled prophet who is now popularly known as the Genesis Prophet by his followers at Chrisma ministries international shocked Francis town residents in Botswana in August this year when he made a 55 year old blind man see again, the man claimed to have been blind for over 22 years .

Prophet Ian Genesis is the same flamboyant prophet who made a pregnant woman’s pregnancy grow physically from 1 month to 6 months at a prophetic ceremony held in chilenje last year ,

Sources within his church have told Tumfweko that the “Man of God ” will yet again visit Francis town in Botswana for another prophetic overnight service on the 30th of December, among other things people have been promised by this Prophet is miracle money as everyone who needs financial break through has been told to go with big bags in which the miracle money would be placed in .

These actions and claims have raised a lot of eyebrows and many have labeled him as a magician and not a man of God as he claims .