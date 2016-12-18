I’m Not The First Man To Marry ‘Big’ Woman – Stevie G

LOCAL gospel musician Steve Kayemba, aka Stevie G, does not regret his choice of a wife. For all those who are unhappy, he has asked them to ‘Doom’ themselves and ‘get over it.’

In reaction to a flurry of social media frenzy that has erupted after news of his wedding to an older woman broke out, Stevie G describes as comedy some of the postings on social media.

“It is nobody’s business who I decide to marry. I don’t even understand what the deal is about and I wish people would just get over it and leave us alone. We see so many things written about us on social media and laugh about it with my wife because it’s like comedy

“People are way to creative to be obsessed with us, they should instead engage their time in productive activitiies,” he said.

He has regretted what has been written about his wife who he describes as kind hearted woman and partner.

He stated however that the couple is not bothered by the age in the least because their union is based on love.

He has known his wife for many years but the couple dated for one and half years before tying the knot.

For him, his age is personal and classied that the age difference between them is 6 year and not 17 years as being reported on socoal media.

“Just because I am in my smaller size does not mean I am in my teens or twenties.”

He says every person has his own preference and he loves his wife just the way she is and nothing else, not even a size zero model will would move them.

He said even if hes small, their relationship is based on love and mutual respect and he says nothing wrong about their marriage. He said hes not the first man to marry a ‘big’ Zambian woman.

Aked whhather reports about his parents not attending their wedding because they did not approve their marriage are true, Mr Kayemba trashed the claims because he has a supportive family..

To him, the people he cared about were present at the weding and he does not want to waste time his time responding to social media according to advice from his spiritual leaders.